

What does this tool do?

MD5Decrypter.com allows you to input an MD5 hash and search for its decrypted state in our database.



What is MD5 you ask?

In cryptography, MD5 (Message-Digest algorithm 5) is a widely-used cryptographic hash function with a 128-bit hash value. MD5 was designed by Ronald Rivest in 1991 to replace an earlier hash function, MD4. As an Internet standard, MD5 has been employed in a wide variety of security applications, and is also commonly used to check the integrity of files.



How many decryptions are in your database?

Our database contains over 15,186,882 unique MD5 hashes.

